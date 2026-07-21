Judge Approves Historic $1.5 Billion Anthropic AI Copyright Settlement

A federal judge in San Francisco has finalized an historic $1.5 billion settlement between AI startup Anthropic and a group of authors, resolving the largest copyright suit in U.S. history over generative AI.
U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin granted final approval to the agreement, overruling objections from critics who argued the payout was too small for the scale of the infringement. The legal dispute began in 2024 when a group of writers sued the Amazon- and Alphabet-backed creator of the Claude AI chatbot. The authors alleged that Anthropic systematically harvested pirated digital copies of their books from illegal online repositories, including shadow libraries like Library Genesis, to teach its large language models how to write and reason.
The legal trajectory of the suit shifted under now-retired U.S. District Judge William Alsup, who issued a pivotal ruling last year. Judge Alsup determined that training AI models on copyrighted text constitutes "fair use" under federal law, which obviously was a major boon for the tech sector. However, last June, Alsup found Anthropic directly liable for a separate copyright violation: assembling and storing a central library of more than 7 million pirated books, many of which were retained regardless of whether they were ever used for active AI training. Confronting a scheduled trial where statutory damages could have escalated into hundreds of billions of dollars, Anthropic agreed to a class settlement.
Under the court-approved terms, copyright holders of more than 480,000 registered titles covered by the suit will receive direct cash payments ranging between $3,000 and $3,100 per work. Court filings indicate that rights holders covering more than 91 percent of the eligible catalog have already claimed their share. In addition to the monetary payout, Anthropic is legally obligated to purge and permanently destroy all pirated datasets and shadow library files remaining in its systems. The court also awarded $101 million in legal fees to the plaintiffs' attorneys, reducing their original request of $187.5 million.
In a statement following the ruling, Anthropic deputy general counsel Aparna Sridhar expressed satisfaction with the high claim rate, noting that the underlying legal precedent confirming AI training as fair use remains intact. Lead attorney for the authors Justin Nelson hailed the resolution as a historic victory that delivers immediate financial accountability to creators.
While the settlement resolves the overarching class action, it does not completely shield Anthropic from further litigation. Several authors and publishers elected to opt out of the agreement, choosing instead to pursue separate, standalone lawsuits against the tech firm.