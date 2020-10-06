Sony PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan Forecasts PS5 Sales, Justifies Next-Gen Game Price Hikes

In an interview with Korean publication Naver, Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, commented on the sales forecasts for the PlayStation 5 and price increases for games with the next generation of consoles. While quelling concerns of stock limitations and justifying price hikes, the statements could be construed as opposite of the information that we are currently seeing.

Jim Ryan - CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment



Previously, 2K Games made a push for a price hike on next-generation games, increasing the normal prices to approximately $70 for certain titles. When Ryan was asked about the price of console games changing over time, he had this to say via translation:

It is difficult to talk about the overall game market or other game consoles, but I think the value is obvious in the case of the PS5. We will excite fans all over the world with the best exclusive games on the market today and provide a true next-generation device experience that will captivate them.

