Jabra Elite Wireless Headphones And Earbuds With ANC Discounted Up To $100 For Black Friday





For those out there looking for solid wireless earbuds with great features that won't bleed your wallet dry, Amazon has some great Black Friday deals on Jabra wireless headphones and buds that you'll want to check out.

Jabra's full range of wireless audio products are discounted, with the biggest price break being reserved for the Elite 85h. These wireless, over-the-ear headphones are typically priced at $249.99, but are now available for just $149.99 ($100 discount) at Amazon. That pricing extends to all colors including Titanium Black, Navy, Gold Beige, and Copper Black.

The Elite 85h's are rain and water resistant and feature smart active noise cancellation. They also provide up to 36 hours of battery life and support fast charging. A 15-minute charge is good enough to give you 5 hours of battery life.



Next up we have the Elite 75t and the Elite Active 75t. As their names imply, both wireless earbuds are closely related and share a similar design. They both can last up to 5.5 hours with active noise cancellation turned on, and can achieve a 1-hour endurance shot with just 15 minutes of charging. They both include 4 microphones along with support for Alexa, Siri and the Google Assistant. The biggest difference is that while the Elite 75t is sweat and dust resistant, the Elite Active 75t adds in water resistance.

The Elite 75t is priced at $139.99 right now for Black Friday (a $40 discount), while the Elite Active 75t will set you back $149.99 (a $50 discount).



Finally, we come to the Elite 65t and Elite Active 65t. These are more basic wireless earbuds that can last up to 5 hours per charge and include 4 microphones. You won't find active noise cancellation, however, due to their lower pricing. Like their more expensive counterparts, you'll find Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant integration. And again, the primary difference between the two is that the Elite Active 65t is IP-56 rated versus IP-55 for the Elite 65t.



All of these are excellent deals, so grab them as soon as you can before Amazon pulls back on its generous discounts. Given that most of the deals we’ve seen recently have been on Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro, we’re happy to see some deals for everyone else that isn’t heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem.