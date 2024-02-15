Apple Vision Pro Owners Scramble To Return Pricey Headset As Deadline Looms
The Apple Vision Pro has had its share of excitement and disappointments, all within its very short lifespan. As early adopters near the deadline for returning the product, there are a wave of users who have decided it is time to let go of this pricey futuristic device.
As an owner myself, this is something I still struggle with as the return window looms, for a myriad of reasons shared with many such owners.
First, the value proposition is dubious for its $3,499 MSRP. The technology embedded therein is certainly impressive and would justify such a price on innovation alone, but real world use cases don't often take advantage of it yet. Headsets such as the Meta Quest 3 also offer a good bang-for-buck experience at a significantly lower price.
