CATEGORIES
home News

IRDM Pro Nano SSD Unleashes Wicked-Fast 7300MB/s Speeds For Gaming Handhelds

by Paul LillyMonday, May 27, 2024, 10:46 AM EDT
IRDM Pro Nano M.2 2230 SSD on top of a gaming handheld.
As handheld PC game consoles grow in popularity, so too does the number of storage options in the M.2 2230 form factor that many of them use, including Valve's Steam Deck, Lenovo's Legion Go, MSI's Claw, and the ASUS ROG Ally. Interestingly enough, the fastest M.2 2230 SSD we've seen to date comes from a brand that's likely unfamiliar with most gamers in the US—IRDM and it's new Pro Nano model.

This gets a bit convoluted, but IRDM is a gaming sub-brand of Wilk Electronik SA, a Polish memory and storage maker that typically releases consumer products under its Goodram brand. From our understanding, you can think of IRDM as being to Wilk Electronik and Goodram as the Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand is to ASUS and AORUS is to Gigabyte.

Chart of IRDM's Pro Nano SSD specs.
Source: IRDM

Branding aside, IRDM is touting "unmatched performance" for its new Pro Nano SSD, which is an M.2 2230 form factor SSD with a PCIe 4.0 x4 drive capable of rip-roaring sequential reads of up to 7,300MB/s (7.3GB/s) and sequential writes of up to 6,000MB/s (6GB/s), according to IRDM. We've not seen a faster M.2 2230 SSD offered at retail (if you have, let us know in the comments section).

"Such performance enables lightning-fast game and application loading, enhancing overall system smoothness. Both gamers and professionals will appreciate reduced downtime and faster data processing, crucial when working with large files and demanding applications," IRDM says.

The actual performance advantage versus slower SSDs really depends on the handheld and what it supports. For example, the Steam Deck utilizes PCIe 3.0 x4 for the M.2 storage slot so you're not going to see a performance benefit from a PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD. That said, PCIe 4.0 x4 SSDs like the Pro Nano are backwards compatible.

IRDM is not not just targeting gaming handhelds, though, and also has gaming laptops in mind.

IRDM Pro Nano SSDs on a black and red background.

"SSD IRDM Pro Nano is more than just a drive - it's a thoughtful response to the growing needs of the mobile device market, where speed, small size, and reliability are crucial," says Wiesław Wilk, CEO of Wilk Elektronik SA. "The drive is designed with mobile gamers in mind, who do not accept compromises between performance and mobility of their devices."

The performance benefits of a faster M.2 2230 SSD depends entirely on your platform and what exactly you're doing. Regardless, we like to see companies push the envelope, as it puts pressure on the competition to keep up, both in terms of offering faster drives and driving down prices.

In this case, Wilk Elektronik SA has not revealed pricing and availability, but did say it intends on offering the IRDM Pro Nano in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities.
Tags:  SSD, Storage, handheld gaming, irdm
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment