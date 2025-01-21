Apple iPhone SE 4 Design Leak Reveals A Surprise Premium iPhone Feature
Notable leaker Evan Blass, who goes by @evleaks on social media platform X, posted an image featuring upcoming Apple devices, one of which is the iPhone SE 4. Alongside the image, Blass shared that he “color corrected the phone to highlight the dynamic island.” If this is accurate, it would be a departure from Apple’s usual gameplan of including its latest chips within a legacy design with fewer current-gen features.
The potential inclusion of the dynamic island brings up a lot of questions. For example, how is Apple going to be able to differentiate this device from the iPhone 16, when they will be so similar in terms of specs, design, and features? It could potentially end up making the iPhone 16 look like a terrible deal. Additionally, will Apple be able to position this device at its expected $499 price point with this more expensive feature?
It might be that Apple has calculated that trying to get more customers to pick up hardware that is Apple Intelligence ready is more important than protecting iPhone 16 sales. Ultimately, the company is trying to get to the point where it can offer more advanced AI features, which it can then charge customers for, securing a new source of recurring revenue. Although, the performance of its AI hasn’t exactly been up to the task so far, so this could end up being a risky gamble on the company’s part.
It won’t be long until this is all confirmed, as it’s likely that the iPhone SE 4 will be launching in the next few months. If these leaks pan out, it will be good news for potential buyers, who will be able to pick up a solid device at a great price.