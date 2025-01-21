CATEGORIES
home News

Apple iPhone SE 4 Design Leak Reveals A Surprise Premium iPhone Feature

by Alan VelascoTuesday, January 21, 2025, 02:03 PM EDT
iphone se 4 dynamic island leak
The iPhone SE 4 has had several details leaked over the last few months, including a familiar design that in line with what’s expected from Apple’s most affordable iPhone. The device is a key part of the company’s plan to try and exapand the number of users who have the hardware required to run Apple Intelligence. However, this latest leak points to the inclusion of an unexpected feature.

Notable leaker Evan Blass, who goes by @evleaks on social media platform X, posted an image featuring upcoming Apple devices, one of which is the iPhone SE 4. Alongside the image, Blass shared that he “color corrected the phone to highlight the dynamic island.” If this is accurate, it would be a departure from Apple’s usual gameplan of including its latest chips within a legacy design with fewer current-gen features.

iphone se 4 dynamic island body

The potential inclusion of the dynamic island brings up a lot of questions. For example, how is Apple going to be able to differentiate this device from the iPhone 16, when they will be so similar in terms of specs, design, and features? It could potentially end up making the iPhone 16 look like a terrible deal. Additionally, will Apple be able to position this device at its expected $499 price point with this more expensive feature?

It might be that Apple has calculated that trying to get more customers to pick up hardware that is Apple Intelligence ready is more important than protecting iPhone 16 sales. Ultimately, the company is trying to get to the point where it can offer more advanced AI features, which it can then charge customers for, securing a new source of recurring revenue. Although, the performance of its AI hasn’t exactly been up to the task so far, so this could end up being a risky gamble on the company’s part.

It won’t be long until this is all confirmed, as it’s likely that the iPhone SE 4 will be launching in the next few months. If these leaks pan out, it will be good news for potential buyers, who will be able to pick up a solid device at a great price.
Tags:  Apple, iPhone, leak, (NASDAQ:AAPL), iphone-se
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment