2025 iPhone SE 4 Looks Like This Non-SE Phone In This 3D Mockup
In images of a 3D mockup posted by Mac Otakara, the iPhone SE 4 looks to be sporting the same design Apple used with the iPhone 14, which was confirmed by easily fitting on an existing iPhone 14 case. Other similarities include the use of the same TrueDepth camera, positioning of the microphones and speakers, and where the volume buttons are located on the left side of the device.
However, Apple has made some slight tweaks. For example, the iPhone SE 4 looks to have only one rear camera compared to the two that are standard on the iPhone 14. This singular camera also appears be smaller compared to those found on the iPhone 14. Thankfully, one of the changes seems to be the inclusion of a USB-C port instead of reusing the lightning port that was used on the iPhone 14.
With this revamp, it means the end of sub 5” displays in the iPhone lineup. It’s unfortunate that there will be less choice for those who prefer smaller devices, but it was only a matter of time before pricing on larger displays came down enough to make them suitable for mainstream, low-cost devices. It makes sense that Apple would do this now, as the company wants to provide a less expensive option for customers to jump into Apple Intelligence, which it views as an important way of increasing revenue.