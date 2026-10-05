iPhone Duo Vs Galaxy Z Fold8 Vs Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Which Foldable Fits You?



iPhone Duo - An Apple-Refined Passport Style Foldable Or do you prefer a passport foldable, like the iPhone Duo? - Image: Apple



Google’s more conventionaltakes a software-first approach. Powered by the Tensor G6 processor and paired with a 50% faster TPU,focuses heavily on Gemini AI and complex background task management, It features an 8" Super Actua Flex inner display and a 6.5" outer panel, both with 3,600 nits peak brightness. There's a 30x Super Zoom camera supported by Google's legendary computational features like Instant Night Sight and Magic Capture. Hardware mod-cons like an IP68 rating, magnetic Pixelsnap wireless charging, and direct iOS cross-platform sharing via Quick Share make the Pixel 11 Pro Fold an approachable option for users who prioritize smart automated features over raw benchmark scores.