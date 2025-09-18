CATEGORIES
home News

An Apple iPhone 17 Camera Glitch Is Wrecking Photos, Fix Inbound

by Alan VelascoThursday, September 18, 2025, 03:30 PM EDT
iphone 17 air pro camera glitch hero
It’s iPhone season and Apple has delivered some nice upgrades to its entire lineup of phones, alongside iOS 26, while adding a new device to the family with the thinner and lighter iPhone Air. As expected, the bevy of upgrades include a new set of improved cameras across the board, but one early reviewer has spotted a glitch while taking photos, and the Cupertino company now says it will be addressing the bug with a future update.

Henry T. Casey of CNN Underscored was putting the iPhone Air, iPhone Pro and Pro Max through their paces when he noticed an anomaly over the course of a week and a thousand photos. While taking some pictures at a concert, “one out of every 10 or so photos taken on the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max have small blacked-out portions, including boxes and parts of white squiggles from the big LED board behind the band.”

iphone 17 air pro camera glitch body

After reaching out to Apple about the strange behavior of iPhone 17 cameras, the company said that it “can happen in very rare cases when an LED light display is extremely bright and shining directly into the camera. Apple has identified a fix and will be releasing it in an upcoming software update.”

Since the camera systems on modern smartphones rely so heavily on computational photography to deliver the quality pictures customers expect, it’s not surprising to see a glitches like these pop up on occasion. The fact Apple releases a new version of iOS alongside their new devices also increases the probability that some gremlins in the code make an undesirable impact when devices are first launched.

Thankfully, this problem was spotted during the review phase of the devices and should be fixed with an update shortly after these shiny new iPhones begin to make their way out to customers at retail.
Tags:  Apple, (NASDAQ:AAPL), iphone-17
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment