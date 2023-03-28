iPhone 15 OLED Display Light Leakage Is A Big Win For Samsung
Samsung Display is stepping in to save Apple's early screen production woes for the standard iPhone 15 models. Apple had contracted BOE to produce the first batches of OLED panels in May for the base iPhone 15 and Plus models, whereas Samsung was slated to begin supply their own panels a month later. However, BOE has been facing light leak issues around the Dynamic Island area where the punch hole camera and sensors lie.
The base iPhone 15 and Plus models will be using a LTPS (low-temperature polycrystalline silicon) OLED panel, while the Pro and Pro Max will offer LTPO (low-temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) OLEDs with variable refresh rates. Apple had initially planned for BOE to supply panels for the base models, combined with LG Display and Samsung Display producing the LTPO OLEDs for the Pro series.
According to a report, the light leakage is occurring because area within the punch hole is not properly covered. In order to stay on track with the September 2023 launch date, Apple decided to rope in Samsung Display to pick up the slack a month earlier than planned. Currently, Samsung was supposed to be part of the supply chain in June, so this added business comes as a nice win for the Korean company.
Nonetheless, it seems like Cupertino is keeping BOE on in to supply its displays; once the Chinese display manufacturer corrects the light leak issue, production could ramp up as soon as the end of the year. At least one source indicated BOE could start producing OLED panels for Apple as well.
When it launches, the standard iPhone 15 will have a slightly larger 6.2" screen plus adopt the Dynamic Island feature first introduced specifically for the iPhone 14 Pro series. However, it does not look like Apple will bring dynamic refresh rate (a.k.a. ProMotion) tech to the standard iPhone 15s.
Top Image: Hongyang Technology on Bilibili