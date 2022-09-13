iPhone 14 Pro Benchmark Leak Shows Big Performance Gains For Apple's Flagship
The upcoming iPhone 14 Pro family looks to be a powerful upgrade from the previous generation. A new posting on Weibo shows that the new Pro lineup will have an increase in both CPU and GPU performance over its predecessor.
The iPhone 14 family of smartphones was recently unveiled at Apple's Far Out event. While the company decided not to give a CPU upgrade to the non-Pro versions, the Pro variants have received the new A16 Bionic chip. Now, according to a leak on Weibo, that new chip may mean a pretty impressive leap in both CPU and GPU performance from its predecessor.
The post shared the AnTuTu scores of both the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Both phones come with 6GB of RAM, and the testing done used 1TB models. The 14 Pro came in with an overall score of 978,147, while Pro Max scored 972,936. In the CPU scores, the Pro came in at 246,572, while the Pro Max scored 241,999.
According to AnTuTu, the iPhone 14 Pro showed an overall improvement of 18.8% compared to the 13 Pro. Its CPU performance saw a gain of 17%, and the GPU had a performance jump of 28%. AnTuTu indicated that this was one of the best improvements to GPU performance in recent years by any phone.
It appears, at least from these scores, that it may be worth upgrading for those who are debating on stepping up from the iPhone 13. This is more so the case if you have a non-Pro version of the last generation iPhone.
The new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max both have the new 4nm-based A16 Bionic chip with six cores. These are divided into two performance cores and four efficiency cores. The SoC is also paired with a 5-core GPU, which is where that extra GPU performance is coming from.
