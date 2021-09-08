Late-Breaking iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3 Rumors Land Ahead Of Apple Keynote





Earlier this week, we brought you everything we knew (at that point) regarding the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and the AirPods 3. However, we stipulated that the information could change, as there would undoubtedly be additional leaks leading up to Apple's official keynote event, which is scheduled for September 14th

Frequent gadget leaker Max Weinbach is back again with some last-minute details on all three new product families. Weinbach listed his findings in a flurry of tweets, but we'll just summarize them here in bulleted form for brevity:

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will offer 120Hz ProMotion displays, which will throttle back to 60Hz in Low Power Mode.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max reportedly has up to a 20 percent larger battery than its predecessor

The iPhone 13 mini, the previous runt of the litter in terms of runtimes, will eke out an additional hour of battery life.

The iPhone 13 Pro may have slightly lower runtimes than its predecessor due to the 120Hz ProMotion display.

The larger camera sensor will allow in up to 40 percent more light than their iPhone 12 counterparts.

Night Mode will have improved "color science" to improve overall image quality.

Night Mode will also recognize stars and "adjust itself accordingly."

Apple is expected to hold the line on pricing, which means $699 for the iPhone 13 mini and $999 for the iPhone 13 Pro





When it comes to the AirPods 3, expect more significant changes compared to the 1st to 2nd generation shift:

A wireless charging case will come standard with the AirPods 3, which is a big change compared to the previous generation.

The battery in the charging case is said to be 20 percent larger.

The AirPods 3 will maintain a size that is roughly comparable to the AirPods Pro.

Expect audio quality to remain about the same, although there will be "noticeably better bass and low ends."

As for the Apple Watch Series 7, Weinbach didn't have much to say other than "the Apple Watch Series 7 is bound to see its first real battery life improvement since the original Apple Watch."





Weinbach has a spotty record regarding Apple leaks; however, his new alleged rumors don't seem out of the realm of possibility and match up favorably with previous reports we've heard over the preceding months.

Be sure to tune in for Apple's September keynote, which will take place next Tuesday at 1 pm ET.