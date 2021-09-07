CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillTuesday, September 07, 2021, 02:28 PM EDT

Apple's iPhone 13 And Apple Watch Series 7 Will Be Unveiled September 14th

iphone 13 banner
Just yesterday, we gave you some last-minute details on the products expected to launch at Apple's September keynote. Today, we have an actual date set for the keynote: September 14th at 1 pm ET, which is a week from today.

Like all Apple keynotes since the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe last year, this event will be streamed online, and there won't be in-person festivities like in previous years. In addition, the official tagline for the event is "California Streaming," which could be a play on the hit song "California Dreamin'."

apple 2021 iphone invite

New products on deck for the event are almost guaranteed to be the iPhone 13 family, which will consist of the following:

  • iPhone 13 mini (5.4-inch)
  • iPhone 13 (6.1-inch)
  • iPhone 13 Pro (6.1-inch)
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max (6.7-inch)

We're also sure to see the next-generation Apple Watch Series 7 with an all-new exterior design and hardware (new SoC, larger and upgraded displays). The wildcard belongs to the AirPods 3, which have been rumored for what seems like forever but could finally make their debut next week.

Apple might finally reveal some news regarding its big ambitions with augmented reality (AR), which could eventually result in the release of an AR headset. Greg Joswiak, SVP of worldwide marketing, posted a teaser video with an AR Apple logo that reveals a moonlit sky strewn with stars.

Apple iOS code sleuth Guilherme Rambo took things a step further by discovering an "Easter egg" of sorts on Apple's Events page. Clicking on the Apple logo with an iOS device gives you the same short AR experience that you see from Joswiak's tweet, although you can experience it from the comfort of your home (or office).

We'll be covering Apple's keynote next week, so stay tuned for that coverage and any inevitable leaks that creep up along the way.

