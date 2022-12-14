iOS 16.2 Is Live With Stronger iCloud Security, Always-On Display Tweaks, And More
Apple's iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 updates bring a plethora of new features, which include the Freeform app, the new Apple Music Sing app, and the return of external display support to M1 and M2 iPad Pro tablets.
Many device updates are filled with mundane security and bug fixes. However, Apple's most recent updates to its iOS and iPadOS bring a bevy of new features and capabilities that should make iPhone and iPad owners very happy. After more than a month of testing, iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 was released on December 13, 2022.
One new feature added was the Freeform app, available on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS Ventura 13.1. This app brings an all-new approach to the collaborative work process. Multiple people can work on the same project within the app, with updates being synced for all participants in real-time. This useful app can be used for things such as sketching, designing mood boards, and brainstorming ideas, to name but a few.
Another highly anticipated feature that was added with this latest update is the new Apple Music Sing. Apple Music Sing gives users real-time lyrics that can be sung along with via an iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Some of the useful features include the ability to change the volume of the original singer, real-time lyrics that move with the rhythm of the vocals, background vocal options, and a duet view for tracks with multiple vocalists.
The update is not only about bringing cool new features to Apple devices. It also brings an expansion to Advanced Data Protection, which adds end-to-end encryption to additional data categories. This addition is an opt-in feature and can be utilized to encrypt iCloud backups, iMessage backups, iCloud Drive content, Notes, Photos, and more.
Many M1 or M2 iPad Pro owners have likely been waiting on the ability to use the device with an external display once again. The feature was removed with iPadOS 16 in order to expand Stage Manager to A12X and A12Z iPad Pro models, according to MacRumors. With the 16.2 update, however, the function has returned with the added option to drag and drop a window from the iPad to the external monitor that is connected to the iPad.
A few more of the added features and updates associated with 16.2 include:
- Ability to disable wallpaper and notifications for the Always On display.
- AirDrop is now restricted to Contacts Only by default.
- An added Sleep widget to the Lock Screen and a Lock Screen Medication widget.
- Crash Detection optimizations for iPhone 14 models.