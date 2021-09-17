Intel's Entire 12th Gen Alder Lake T-Series 35W Low-Power CPU Lineup Leaks





We've covered just about every possible leak concerning Intel's upcoming Alder Lake-S desktop family of processors. At this point, we know that there will initially be a Core i5-12600K, Core i7-12700K, and Core i9-12900K (along with their KF counterparts with deactivated GPUs).

Now, we're learning about some new additions to the Alder Lake family in the form of the low-power T-Series. The information comes from FanlessTech, which claims to have received info on the full lineup of processors (seven SKUs). In addition, the range extends further down-market than the K/KF models with two Core i3 SKUs, and all the processors are rated at 35 watts instead of 125 watts.

Core i9-12900K 16 (8+8) 24T up to 5.3GHz UHD Graphics 770

Core i9-12900T 16 (8+8) 24T up to 4.9GHz UHD Graphics 770

Core i7-12700K 12 (8+4) 20T up to 5.0GHz UHD Graphics 770

Core i7-12700T 12 (8+4) 20T up to 4.7GHz UHD Graphics 770

Core i5-12600K 6 (6+4) 16T up to 4.9GHz UHD Graphics 770

Core i5-12600T 6 (6+0) 12T up to 4.6GHz UHD Graphics 770

Core i5-12500T 6 (6+0) 12T up to 4.4GHz UHD Graphics 770

Core i5-12400T 6 (6+0) 12T up to 4.2GHz UHD Graphics 730

Core i3-12300T 4 (4+0) 8T up to 4.2GHz UHD Graphics 730

Core i3-12100T 4 (4+0) 8T up to 4.1GHz UHD Graphics 730

The biggest things that jump at us are that while the 16-core/24-thread configuration of the Core i9-12900T matches that of the Core i9-12900K, it features a 400MHz lower maximum turbo boost. It's a similar situation with the Core i7-12700T, which has a 300MHz lower maximum turbo clock.





Things take a rather interesting turn with the Core i5-12600T, however. The Core i5-12600K has six Golden Cove high-performance cores and 4 Gracemont efficiency cores, and a total of 16 threads. The Core i5-12600T, on the other hand, has a 300MHz lower turbo clock and no efficiency cores backing up its Golden Cove cores, giving it a total of 12 threads. In fact, none of the Core i5 or Core i3 T-Series processors have Gracemont Cores. According to FanlessTech, the T-Series processors will launch during the first half of 2022.

Despite the differences stated above concerning the K, KF, and T Series Alder Lake processors, all will support DDR 5 memory and the PCIe 5.0 interface. Additionally, Alder Lake processors are supported across Z690, H670, B660, and H610 chipsets.