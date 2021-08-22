From H610E To X699, Intel's Entire 600-Series Motherboard Chipset Family Leaks







Like everyone else, we are waiting to find out if Alder Lake can live up to the hype, and be a competitive product for all of next year—will it be all that and a bag of chips, in other words. A spattering of Alder Lake benchmark leaks have been promising, but not definitive. Part of the recipe for success, of course, is the chipset, and Intel is readying new ones well. How many, exactly? A whole bunch, apparently.





That's according to a peek inside the latest Intel chipset drivers, which reference almost a dozen next-generation chipsets. These run the gamut from the H610E for entry-level laptops, all the way up to the X699 for Intel's high-end desktop (HEDT) lineup. There will also be workstation, business, and embedded chipsets comprising the 600-series.









Kudos to @9550pro, a prominent leaker, for spotting Intel's Chipset Device Software Version 10.1.18836.8283. Contained within it are 19 Device IDs attached to different Platform Controller Hubs (PCH) for Alder Lake. As to what exactly we are looking at, this is how its breaks down...





HEDT Desktop

