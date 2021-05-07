Alleged Intel Xe-HPG DG2 Desktop And Mobile GPU Specs Leak With Up To 512 Cores





We know from a recent Twitter post by Intel's Pete Brubaker that it won't be too terribly long before Intel's Xe-HPG DG2 gaming GPU is released—to use his words, it's " right around the corner ." Following up on that, an interesting leak emerged today, highlighting a mix of DG2 GPUs for both mobile and desktop, with up to 512 execution units (EUs).





That is a figure we have seen multiple times before, in relation to DG2. That is believed to the top-end configuration, and it is rumored the full version of DG2 will offer performance somewhere in between a GeForce RTX 3070 and GeForce RTX 3080, and perhaps on par with the not-yet-released GeForce RTX 3070 Ti . That would be an encouraging start to Intel's ascension into discrete graphics, if the performance rumors end up being accurate.





As for this new batch of leaked specifications, Igor Wallossek from Igor's Lab posted some juicy details, including an older slide indicating Intel at one point hoped to link DG2 with its upcoming Tiger Lake-H processors. Have a look...







Click to Enlarge (Source: Igor's Lab)







Intel is getting ready to launch its Tiger Lake-H processors in up to 8-core/16-thread configurations for high-end laptops, but they will not carry DG2 graphics. Instead, DG2 will make its debut on mobile with Intel's future Alder Lake-P processors, due out later this year.





In any event, we can see in the diagram above that DG2 will connect to the CPU by way of a PCI Express 4.0 x12 link. DG2 will have its own allotment of GDDR6 memory, so it will not need to tap into a laptop's main system memory. We can also see support for HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 2.0. The latter would be a welcome inclusion, but what about HDMI 2.1? Either Intel is skipping it out of the gate for some reason (which would be disappointing), or it's not listed here because this is an older diagram. We'll have to wait and see.







As for the specifications, Wallossek outlined five different SKUs for both desktop and laptop solutions. Three of them feature a BGA2660 package (SKU 1, SKU 2, and SKU 3), while the package type for SKU 4 and SKU 5 are not yet known. Here's the breakdown...