Intel Validates Kingston DDR5 Memory For 12th Gen Alder Lake Platforms
When Joe Gamer is building a PC, he probably doesn't even look at qualified parts lists, like memory QVLs. Products made to a given standard typically "just work," at least to a good-enough degree for general use, and don't need to be individually validated. Things are different in the business world, though. There, it's best to stick with the qualified hardware, and indeed, some support agreements even require that you do so.
That's why it's notable that Intel has qualified Kingston's DDR5 memory for its upcoming Alder Lake client platform. Kingston isn't the first vendor to be qualified, of course; that honor went to the first-party DRAM manufacturers—in this case, Samsung, Micron, and SK hynix. Kingston is the first third-party module maker to make the cut, though. The Kingston modules that passed validation are using SK hynix memory and are probably essentially identical to the SK hynix modules that were already validated, but it's a foot in the door for third-party memory vendors, anyway.
Source: Intel
Then again, maybe it isn't as notable as it might seem; Kingston has been the largest third-party supplier of DRAM modules in the world for the last 18 years (according to Trendforce). You can find Kingston RAM in many OEM PCs where you'd usually expect to find first-tier DRAM producers. This qualification will likely help the company maintain the status quo.