Dell Precision 5470 Packs Alder Lake And Up To An RTX A1000 GPU In A 14-Inch Workstation

That's a contentious statement that hinges a bit on your definition of " workstation ," but even if it isn't strictly superlative, Dell's Precision 5470 is certainly both powerful and slim. Contrary to the majority of thin and light laptops , which come equipped with ULV CPUs, the Precision 5470 carries 12th-generation Intel Core CPUs from the "H" class, meaning they have power limits up to 45W.





Whichever graphics option you pick, you have your choice of 14" displays in 1920×1200 or 2560×1600 resolution. Both are IPS-like anti-glare displays with a 500 cd/m² peak brightness spec, but only the higher-resolution screen offers touch input. It supports active pens, too. Both screens top out at a 60Hz refresh rate, but have extremely thin bezels on all four sides.





Of course, the "point" of the Precision 5470 is its size. Despite having a 14" screen, it's only 12.2" (31cm) across and 8.3" (21cm) deep. At its thickest point, it's just under 3/4" of an inch (1.9cm) tall. Those are ridiculously tiny dimensions for what's contained within. It's also quite light compared to other laptops packing 45W CPUs and 64GB of RAM at just 3.3 lbs (1.5 kg).