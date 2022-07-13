Intel Arc Hits The Road In A Big Rig Truck Packed With 30 Alchemist Gaming Stations
The road for Arc has been a bit of a rough one so far. Delays have drained much of the hype surrounding the company's first generation dedicated GPU, even as laptops with the brand's GPU are beginning to become more readily available worldwide. The dedicated desktop variant is still not available outside of China, however, leaving many with more questions than answers. Intel has decided to not sit idly by (well unless in a select city perhaps), and has announced that it will be taking its show on the road in order to give gamers an opportunity to experience all the hard work they have been putting in.
If you are wondering what is inside this immense gamer haven, Mantion says the 60' long, 22' wide trailer will house 30 gaming stations, all equipped with an Intel NUC 12 Extreme. The NUCs will be outfitted with 12th Gen Intel Core processors and A7 series Arc GPUs. The keyboards, mice, and headphones have been supplied by SteelSeries, while gameplay will be showcased on an Agon Pro AG244FG monitor. Finally, seating is provided by BackForce chairs.
If you would like to see this blinged out gamer extravaganza come to a city near you, then be sure to join Intel's Discord. There you can make suggestions for cities and events for the big rig to stop by. You can also keep up to date on all things Intel and Arc as well.
Top Image Credit: Intel/Eric Mantion