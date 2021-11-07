Intel Tech Mesh Challenge Gives Gamers A Chance To Win Elusive Gear For Great PC Builds





The challenge begins with participants presenting their vision of what the PC mod will be. Intel recommends that you explain the scope of your project through drawings, sketches, photographs or renders. This will allow judges to share in your vision and give them a better idea of exactly what you are intending to build.







Another suggestion is to describe how you will go about creating the mods and integrating them into your build. Of course, you will also want to let them know how you intend on using Intel's products and making them pop in your project. You could include something about the included Intel Core-i9 12900K that will be part of the hardware awarded to the finalists (see picture below for a full list of hardware).

The theme of the challenge is "Future of Innovation", so this should be taken into consideration when you are coming up with your final design to be submitted. The rules do state that the mod design entered must not have been created earlier than October 1st, 2021. So, while you may have had the initial idea floating around in that big brain of yours for several years, taking the theme into consideration should ensure you stay within this guideline.