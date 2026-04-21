Intel Teases Unlocked Budget CPUs to Make Overclocking Affordable
If Intel follows through with this plan, it would be a welcome change reminiscent of early overclocking and AMD's much looser approach where nearly every one of its desktop CPUs is unlocked. For a time, it may have made sense to limit overclocking to premium chips just to maximize profit and reduce tech support demand, but that approach hasn't helped Intel in recent years as AMD has gained more and more marketshare.
As Intel's Robert Hallock said in his quote to German hardware site PC Games Hardware, overclocking "should not be a feature that is exclusively reserved for people paying the most amount of money. Not everyone can afford the most amount of money and that doesn't make them any less enthusiastic than the person who can spend $500 USD on a CPU. They are still PC enthusiasts, and they deserve the same level of features, and that is what we intend to deliver in our roadmap."
While hardcore CPU overclocking has become somewhat niche in recent years, there was a time where the practice was more commonplace on entry-level hardware and resulted in substantially larger gains than what is typically possible today. If Intel's as committed to reopening the floodgates as Hallock suggests, this move should allow any sufficiently-determined budget buyer to squeeze maximum value out of their hardware. Time will tell if this actually happens, but we don't think Hallock would make public statements like this if the plan wasn't currently in the works.