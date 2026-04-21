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Intel Teases Unlocked Budget CPUs to Make Overclocking Affordable

by Chris HarperTuesday, April 21, 2026, 03:10 PM EDT
hero intel core series 3 cpu
Intel may be making an interesting move with its next generation of desktop processors. Recent reports suggest Intel will offer "more and more unlocked SKUs over time" with a goal to enable easy overclocking beyond just the higher-end Core 5/7/9s where K-Series CPUs historically reside. While it's not clear when this may happen, the two most likely candidates are the rumored Raptor Lake Refresh processors for the existing LGA1700 socket or Nova Lake on the brand-new LGA1954 socket.

If Intel follows through with this plan, it would be a welcome change reminiscent of early overclocking and AMD's much looser approach where nearly every one of its desktop CPUs is unlocked. For a time, it may have made sense to limit overclocking to premium chips just to maximize profit and reduce tech support demand, but that approach hasn't helped Intel in recent years as AMD has gained more and more marketshare.

z890 chipset
Modern Intel platforms require an unlocked K-Series CPU and compatible chipset to enable CPU overclocking.

As Intel's Robert Hallock said in his quote to German hardware site PC Games Hardware, overclocking "should not be a feature that is exclusively reserved for people paying the most amount of money. Not everyone can afford the most amount of money and that doesn't make them any less enthusiastic than the person who can spend $500 USD on a CPU. They are still PC enthusiasts, and they deserve the same level of features, and that is what we intend to deliver in our roadmap."

While hardcore CPU overclocking has become somewhat niche in recent years, there was a time where the practice was more commonplace on entry-level hardware and resulted in substantially larger gains than what is typically possible today. If Intel's as committed to reopening the floodgates as Hallock suggests, this move should allow any sufficiently-determined budget buyer to squeeze maximum value out of their hardware. Time will tell if this actually happens, but we don't think Hallock would make public statements like this if the plan wasn't currently in the works.
Tags:  Intel, Overclocking, CPU, (NASDAQ:INTC)
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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