Intel SSD 670p Prices Slashed Mere Days After Official Launch
However, some people were still a bit puzzled by the SSD 670p. These are PCIe 3.0 SSDs at a time when the industry is starting to switch over to the PCIe 4.0 interface for mainstream and enthusiast-class SSDs. The second sticking point was pricing, given that these SSDs use the PCIe 3.0 interface offering sequential reads and writes of 3,500MB/sec and 2,700MB/sec, respectively. At launch, Intel priced the 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB SKUs at $89.99, $154.99, and $329.99 respectively.
To put this price/performance positioning into perspective, the Sabrent Rocket family of PCIe 4.0 SSDs is available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities. However, sequential read/write performance is far superior, coming in at up to 5,000MB/sec and 4,400MB/sec, respectively, for the 2TB SKU. And here's the current pricing situation:
- Sabrent 500GB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe SSD $89.99 @ Amazon
- Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe SSD $149.98 @ Amazon
- Sabrent 2TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe SSD $299.98 @ Amazon
- Intel 512GB SSD 670p NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD $69.99 @ Newegg
- Intel 1TB SSD 670p NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD $129.99 @ Newegg
- Intel 2TB SSD 670p NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD $249.99 @ Newegg
You can read the HotHardware review of the Intel SSD 670p family here.