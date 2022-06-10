CATEGORIES
home News

How Intel Smooth Sync Aims To Fix V-Sync's Biggest Issue For Gamers

by Tim SweezyFriday, June 10, 2022, 11:02 AM EDT
smooth sync
Intel is looking to reduce screen tearing for gamers who own a PC without adaptive sync support with its new technology, Smooth Sync. The new tech will be incorporated with its Arc "Alchemist" GPUs.

The Arc Alchemist GPU family has had a bit of a rocky beginning for Intel. Laptops with Intel's latest GPUs are still trickling into the market, while the desktop variants are yet to be officially launched. But that has not stopped Intel from trying to hype up its new venture into the GPU market by advertising some of the advantages its Arc GPUs are said to incorporate. One of those is what the company refers to as Smooth Sync.

Smooth Sync is Intel's in-house display refresh-rate technology alongside support for VESA Adaptive Sync. The technology is aimed at laptops and desktops with fixed-refresh rate displays, which do not have support for Adaptive Sync. The way the feature will work is to counteract the screen-tearing effect caused by the GPU displaying frames at a higher rate than the display's refresh rate, allowing gamers to turn V-Sync "off" in their games.

intel smooth sync
Image Credit: Intel

It is thought that Smooth Sync will allow the GPU to output the maximum frame rate it can, and then in turn have a lightweight dithering filter to blur off the screen-tear zone on the display itself. This should in theory cause far less latency than V-Sync, which will give gamers with a budget laptop with a fixed refresh-rate the ability to enjoy the benefits of low-latency gaming, without screen-tear.

The technology will be a software based feature that will be included in Intel's Arc graphics drivers, and will work alongside its Arc Alchemist graphics processors.

Time will tell how much of an improvement this will actually bring to gamers with budget PCs, but it is a promising feature that can be improved over time, being it is software based. As more laptops are introduced to the market with Arc GPUs and the upcoming launch of Arc desktop cards, the immediate future for Intel's first generation discrete GPU is still a bit uncertain. But with features such as Smooth Sync, and other advantages like Deep Link, that future is one we are excited to experience and learn more about.

Top Image Credit: Intel
Tags:  Intel, graphics, PC, V-Sync, smooth sync
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment