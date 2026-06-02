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Intel Says Its Paranoia Over NVIDIA RTX Spark Threat To x86 Is At The Right Level

by Paul LillyTuesday, June 02, 2026, 09:56 AM EDT
Intel sign outside of its Santa Clara headquarters.
For perhaps the first time ever, Intel is facing an existential threat to its dominance in the PC space, which it built on the back of x86 designs over the course of several decades. Whether this threat began in earnest when Apple ditched Intel's silicon for its own in-house designs based on Arm or when Qualcomm wooed Microsoft with a big Windows on Arm push (including the first wave of Copilot+ PCs) is up for debate. Now that NVIDIA has entered the conversation with RTX Spark, however, the only thing that's clear is that the future of the PC is murky. Should Intel be worried?

The quick and easy answer is 'Yes', though the more fitting answer is, 'It's complicated'. Up to this point, the Windows on Arm initiative has not made a major dent in Intel's business. You can blame it on legacy software or gaming compatibility challenges, but whatever the case, Windows on Arm has not usurped x86.

RTX Spark potentially changes the equation. NVIDIA and its CEO/co-founder Jensen Huang are betting big on the era of AI agents, and that's the driving force between NVIDIA's push into PCs (beyond just GPUs). To put it plainly, NVIDIA is on a mission to "reinvent Windows PCs" with Microsoft on board.

"The PC is being reinvented," Huang said. "For forty years, you launched apps. Click. Type. With RTX Spark and Microsoft Windows, you ask — and the PC does the work. RTX Spark brings everything NVIDIA has built — CUDA, RTX, our AI platform — into a single superchip. Local agents. Frontier models. Creative workflows. RTX games. All on a laptop. This is the new PC. The personal AI computer."

NVIDIA is hoping to achieve what others in the Arm space have not yet done, which is to truly challenge the x86 ecosystem and upend the PC space as we know it. AI is the catalyst that makes this plausible, at least in theory, though even a company like NVIDIA may have a tough time executing on Huang's full vision.

Still, the threat is there and Intel acknowledges as much. Intel Senior Director of Product Management for Client CPUs, Nish Neelalojanan, spoke with Tom's Hardware and was upfront that there is some paranoia on Intel's end, albeit a "healthy dose."

"NVIDIA puts out great products, right? And they know how to do gaming, they know how to do all these different things. So we always take everything with a healthy dose of paranoia, but we are also very, very confident with our products," Neelalojanan said.

Neelalojanan went on to highlight historical challenges with Arm-based products, including "tons of compatibility, DRM issues, [and] backwards compatibility," and those hurdles give Intel confidence that it has the "right CPU, GPU mix for clients, both for gaming and when it comes to what you call AI inference workloads."

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang next to several RTX Spark systems at Computex 2026.

This is where it gets complicated. He's not wrong, but it has yet to be revealed how NVIDIA will fare, and if it can make a bigger splash in the Windows on Arm movement than Qualcomm has up to this point. NVIDIA built its business on consumer GPUs before pivoting to the data center where it's now raking in record earnings time and again. Now NVIDIA has its sights, at least partially, set in the PC market and it's lined up major partners like ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and MSI.

At the same time, Intel and NVIDIA continue to work together in the PC space. In the same interview, Neelalojanan called NVIDIA a "great partner." It will be interesting to see if that changes in the coming years.
Tags:  Nvidia, Intel, x86, (NASDAQ:INTC), (nasdaq:nvda), rtx spark
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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