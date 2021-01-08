CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdFriday, January 08, 2021, 03:02 PM EDT

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake-S Engineering Sample Already Overclocked To Nearly 7GHz

intel brands
Intel’s Rocket Lake desktop CPUs haven't even be officially unveiled, and yet people are still overclocking them somehow. According to a video leaked on Twitter, an extreme overclocker using liquid nitrogen managed to crank a Rocket Lake-S CPU to nearly 7GHz. Great Scott!

Twitter user @PttpcWorld tagged many news outlets with two videos showcasing what appears to be a Rocket Lake-S CPU overclocked to 6923MHz. The RAM is also cranked to an absurdly fast 6666.66MHz at 1.83V. It is unknown who is doing the overclocking and where, but Rocket Lake-S could be impressive. Take a look at the video below and judge for yourself.
Earlier this year, another leak showed an overclocked Rocket Lake-S CPU with a mere 5.2GHz OC on all cores. When that leaked, it was unclear how the OC was done as temperatures sat around 30C and maxed out around 60C, so it likely was not LN2. Either way, Rocket Lake-S could be a decent overclocking chip when it releases.

With all these leaks, it seems that Intel is up to something with the next generation of desktop CPUs. Your guess is as good as ours when it comes to figuring out when Intel will officially announce and release the chips, but we have a strong suspicion that we might hear something next week at CES 2021.



Tags:  Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), rocket-lake-s

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms