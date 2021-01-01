Intel Core i9-11900K Rocket Lake-S Already Pushed To 5.2GHz All-Core Overclock





Intel is gearing up to introduce its first major new desktop architecture in a while, that being Rocket Lake-S. Even though its another round of 14-nanometer production, Intel is promising double digit IPC (instructions per clock) gains, as well as other goodies, such as PCI Express 4.0 support (a first for Intel on the desktop in the consumer sector). Ahead the new architecture's launch, an upcoming Core i9-11900K has been spotted racing along at 5.2GHz on all cores (overclocked).





The 11th Gen Core i9-11900K is poised to be Intel's top Rocket Lake-S CPU when it arrives next year. Leaks and rumors peg it as having 8 cores and 16 threads. Incidentally, that is where Intel will cap the core and thread counts for Rocket Lake-S, rather than releasing any 10-core/20-thread CPUs like it has done with Comet Lake-S (unless Intel changes its mind).





According to past leaks, the Core i9-11900K will arrive with a 3.6GHz base clock and possibly a 5.1GHz max turbo clock (single-core), along with 16MB of L3 cache. Throw Intel's Thermal Velocity Boost technology into the mix, and we could be looking at single-core turbo clocks of 5.3GHz, but we will have to wait and see.





In the meantime, someone has taken an apparent engineering sample and cranked all 8 cores to 5.2GHz. Have a look...









Apparently the photographer was standing and shivering in a bucket of ice during an earthquake when they took the photo, because otherwise, I have no explanation for how annoyingly blurry the above picture came out. However, we can at least see that they set the multiplier to 52x, resulting in a 5,204MHz (5.2GHz) all-core overclock.





Suggesting it was a stable OC (or at least partially stable), they benchmarked the overclocked chip in CPU-Z, obtaining a single-core score of 706.3 and a multi-threaded score of 7,198.8. How do those scores compare? To find out, we headed over to CPU-Z's validator page, which lists scores for a whole bunch of processors. Oddly, it does not contain any Ryzen 5000 series scores, so we sprinkled in some results found on the web for those processors. Here is the single-core breakdown...