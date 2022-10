Join Our Livestream Q&A With Intel's Marcus Kennedy About All Things Raptor Lake

A very special guest will join Dave, Marco, and Chris on this week’s Two and a Half Geeks livestream. Marcus Kennedy, the General Manager of the Gaming Division of Intel’s Client Computing Group will join us LIVE for a discussion of all things relating to Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake processors. We’ll also take YOUR questions live during the cast, so be sure to tune in!Intel’s Raptor Lake processors were unveiled at the company’s Innovation 2022 event in September. We were privy to a deep dive of the architecture which you can read about here . The initial launch lineup consists of 6 SKUs divided evenly among Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9 tiers.Tune inon your platform of choice ( YouTube Facebook ) so you can participate in the chat and make sure to subscribe to our channels so you never miss a show.