CATEGORIES
home Videos

Join Our Livestream Q&A With Intel's Marcus Kennedy About All Things Raptor Lake

by Chris GoettingWednesday, October 19, 2022, 03:16 PM EDT
hero marcus kennedy intel raptor lake livestream
A very special guest will join Dave, Marco, and Chris on this week’s Two and a Half Geeks livestream. Marcus Kennedy, the General Manager of the Gaming Division of Intel’s Client Computing Group will join us LIVE for a discussion of all things relating to Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake processors. We’ll also take YOUR questions live during the cast, so be sure to tune in!


Intel’s Raptor Lake processors were unveiled at the company’s Innovation 2022 event in September. We were privy to a deep dive of the architecture which you can read about here. The initial launch lineup consists of 6 SKUs divided evenly among Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9 tiers.

13th gen intel launch lineup

Tune in LIVE Thursday 10/20 at 5:30pm ET on your platform of choice (YouTube, Twitch, LinkedIn, Facebook) so you can participate in the chat and make sure to subscribe to our channels so you never miss a show.
Tags:  Intel, Livestream, (NASDAQ:INTC), two-and-a-half-geeks, raptor lake, 13th-gen-core
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Google Pixel 7 Or 7 Pro?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment