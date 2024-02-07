You Can Pair Intel Arc And NVIDIA GPUs For A 70% Speed Boost, But There's A Catch









On the face of it, it's a simple concept, right? A given application is a given workload, and disparate discrete GPUs are all capable of computing and completing the workload. With that understanding, why can't you use them together on the same application? The answer, of course, is that you can—it just depends on the specific application that you're running.





In the case of FluidX3D, a GPU-accelerated computational fluid dynamics simulator , you can make use of every single CPU and GPU in your system. This is thanks in part to FluidX3D's foundations in the OpenCL API. Processor manufacturers produce system-level drivers that expose their accelerators to OpenCL, and applications that hit the API can send standard operations and data types to those chips—whatever they may be.





FluidX3D screenshot showing the two graphics cards installed (click to zoom).





Now, there's no real "trick" or gotcha here; if you're doing computational fluid dynamics, slap as many GPUs into your system as you can, because OpenCL will gladly use them all. However, that's actually exactly the "catch" we mentioned in the headline, because obviously, this solution doesn't work for video games. But why not? After all, just like computational fluid dynamics, games are a finite and well-defined workload; why not spread them across multiple GPUs?





This looks really bad in practice, but it was commonplace with multi-GPU setups.



The more pressing problem is that there are actually many stages of preparing a frame for output within a video game, and GPUs are designed to do all of these stages more or less in order. It's not like you can have two different GPUs working on the same frame at the same time. The multi-GPU solutions of yore , starting with the ATI Rage Fury MAXX ( which we reviewed in 2001! ), worked around this problem by doing "Alternate Frame Rendering" where each graphics processor simply worked on the "even" frames, while the other chip did the "odd" frames.





Slide from AMD explaining the potential (and unrealized) benefits of DX12 EMA mode.

