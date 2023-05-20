Intel NUC 13 Bravo Canyon Breaks Cover As A Rugged Fanless Alder Lake-N Beastie





Intel hasn't actually announced the NUC 13 Rugged yet, but it's apparently code-named "Bravo Canyon." The name and details of this product originate with Intel itself, in fact, as the company's newest NUC product catalog includes a listing for the un-announced NUC 13 Rugged. Intel's managed to delete the product catalog from its own site, but it's still up—at least, for now— over at Mouser Electronics







The catalog lists three varieties of NUC 13 Rugged, differentiated primarily by the type of processor inside. All three processors are based on Alder Lake-N silicon. If you're not familiar , these are Intel 12th-gen chips (although they launched alongside 13th-gen) that only include E-cores—no Golden Cove P-cores to be found.





These embedded Alder Lake-N processors are cut down from the base design.



Two of the chips got Atom branding: a quad-core model known as the Atom x7425E that sports a 12W TDP and a max boost of 3.4 GHz, and then a dual-core model called Atom x7211E with a 3.2 GHz peak Turbo clock. There's also the "Intel Processor N50," which is an even more cut-down version of the Intel Processor N100, with just two CPU cores and 16 execution units in its GPU.





NUC 13 Rugged also will be available with an internal heatsink and antennas.



Of course, the main merit of such a machine is that it is fanless, and thus both significantly more robust as well as completely silent. Intel proudly boasts that these systems will be available for five years, and the company offers a three-year warranty on them, too. There's no pricing information yet, but FanlessTech says that they should be priced "extremely competitively."