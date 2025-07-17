Intel Nova Lake-AX Tipped For 28 Cores And A Big GPU But Will It Launch?
Raichu, known as @OneRaichu on Xwitter, is a well-known and highly-accurate leaker, particularly for Intel products. In a tweet yesterday, Raichu revealed that the planned specifications for Nova Lake-AX would include 8 P-cores, 16-E cores, and a 384-EU Xe3P integrated GPU, fed by a 256-bit LPDDR5X bus running at a scorching rate of either 9.6 Gbps or possibly 10.67 Gbps.
What this sounds like to us is that it has one Nova Lake compute tile as well as a completely massive GPU tile and a custom NGU tile. 384 execution units, assuming Xe3P maintains the same proportion of parts as Xe2, would mean 48 Xe-cores. That would be 50% larger than even the rumored BMG-G31 "Big Battlemage" GPU, to say nothing of the extant Arc B580, which is 'only' 20 Xe2-cores. It's worth pointing out that there are rumors floating around that Intel is changing the fundamental structure of Xe once again with Xe3, though, so it may ultimately be a smaller number of Xe3-cores.
Of course, there's also the first part of Raichu's message to talk about: "I don't think it will launch." This makes a lot of sense from the perspective that the chip would be expensive to produce and have a lot of downsides in terms of performance-per-dollar, even if it offers superior performance-per-watt. Apple is able to get away with "okay" performance-per-dollar because of its premium status and exclusive branding. Intel and AMD don't necessarily have the same benefits, and a chip like this might be a hard sell in a market where gaming users can go buy a PC with a discrete GPU that simply performs better for less money.
It does make you wonder why fellow respected Intel leaker Jaykihn elected to reveal the existence of Nova Lake-AX in the first place, though. If the chip doesn't launch, it only reflects poorly on his reputation as a leaker. It is interesting to ponder the possibilities of a single-chip Intel laptop with RTX 4070-class gaming performance, though.