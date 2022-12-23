Intel's Non-K Raptor Lake CPU Specs, Pricing And Release Date Revealed By Retailer





Intel is expected to flesh out its 13th Gen Core processor lineup with several non-K additions at the Consumer Electronics Show in a couple of weeks. As we inch closer to the unveiling, the leaks are picking up in intensity, the latest one coming from a retailer in Europe. The retailer jumped the gun and has listed at least nine unreleased SKUs with a breakdown of the core counts, pricing, and pre-CES release date.





According to the retail listings, the upcoming non-K processors will be released on January 3, 2023. There are a few possible scenarios with that, one of them being that the retailer plans to sell the CPUs before they're even announced. Alternatively, it could be a placeholder, or Intel might get a head start on the CES madness by launching its non-K Raptor Lake chips early.





That wouldn't be shocking—CES technically begins on January 5 (a Thursday) and runs through January 8 (a Sunday), but as we've seen in the past, announcements big and small tend to pour in early. We'll just have to wait and see, and that's assuming the retail listings are legitimate.





Here's what we're looking at...









Prominent leaker and Twitter user @momomo_us discovered the listings but did not divulge which specific retailer posted the non-K processors ahead of launch. We can at least surmise that it's a European store, though, based on the prices being in Euros.





There are nine SKUs in all, culminating in the Core i9-13900. That one is a 24-core/32-thread processor with 8 Performance cores (P-cores) and 16 Efficient cores (E-cores), just like the existing Core i9-13900K . There's no mention of clock speeds, but if Intel follows the same blueprint that it used for Alder Lake, then the non-K variant will be slightly slower. The Core i9-12900K has a max 5.2GHz turbo clock, versus 5.1GHz for the Core i9-12900, for example.





On the opposite end of the spectrum, the retailer highlights a Core i3-13100 processor with 4 P-cores. We also see a spattering of "F" models, a designation Intel uses on chips that lack onboard graphics. Likewise, the lack of a "K" designation means these all have locked multipliers.