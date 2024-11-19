Intel's Non-K Core Ultra 200 CPUs Break Cover In Early Retail Listings

All five of those chips feature unlocked multipliers, while the 'F' variants disable the onboard graphics for slightly cheaper pricing versus the non-F models. All of them also feature a 125W TDP, with the Core Ultra 7 models having a maximum turbo power of 250W and the core Ultra 5 chips capable of 159W.

Core Ultra 9 285

Core Ultra 7 265F

Core Ultra 7 265

Core Ultra 5 225F

Core Ultra 5 225

There are probably even more SKUs on the horizon, but considering that retail listings now exist for the above models, it's a safe bet that those will be announced soon. As for pricing, that's a little trickier to navigate. Why is that? The retailer's listed prices are kind of all over the map.





For example, the Core Ultra 9 285 is listed at $845.99CAD, which is below the $862.99CAD asking price for the Core Ultra 9 285K. However, the Core Ultra 7 265F is listed at $561.99CAD, which is higher than the $559.99CAD price tag that's attached to the Core Ultra 7 265KF.





It doesn't make any sense that a non-K chip would cost more than the K-equivalent, so don't put too much stock into the price points.

