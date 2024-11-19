Intel's Non-K Core Ultra 200 CPUs Break Cover In Early Retail Listings

It's not really a secret that Intel plans on fleshing out its Arrow Lake lineup on the desktop, at least in part with lower power SKUs of the 65W and 35W variety—Robert Hallock, Intel's VP and GM, Client AI & Technical Marketing, told us as much when pressed for info during a recent sit-down and deep dive discussion
. Hallock didn't get into specifics, and neither has Intel at large, though a retailer in Canada has seemingly revealed what new models are on tap.
As spotted by prominent leaker and X/Twitter user @momomo_us, PC-Canada.com has gone live with several listings for as-yet unannounced Core Ultra 200S
additions. They are all non-K models, meaning they don't feature an unlocked multiplier like the 'K' variants do, so these aren't the chips to target if you want to overclock. However, they should come in a little cheaper than their unlocked brethren (more on that in a moment).
To quickly recap the initial Arrow Lake launch, Intel introduced five models as outlined in the slide above. They include the Core Ultra 9 285K ($589 MSRP), Core Ultra 7 265K ($394), Core Ultra 7 265KF ($379), Core Ultra 5 245K ($309), and Core Ultra 5 245KF ($294). We reviewed two of those models
, the Core Ultra 9 285K and Core Ultra 5 245K.
All five of those chips feature unlocked multipliers, while the 'F' variants disable the onboard graphics for slightly cheaper pricing versus the non-F models. All of them also feature a 125W TDP, with the Core Ultra 7 models having a maximum turbo power of 250W and the core Ultra 5 chips capable of 159W.
So, what comes next? According to newly posted listings
(via @momomo_us
) at the aforementioned Canadian retailer, the following models are being teed up by Intel...
- Core Ultra 9 285
- Core Ultra 7 265F
- Core Ultra 7 265
- Core Ultra 5 225F
- Core Ultra 5 225
There are probably even more SKUs on the horizon, but considering that retail listings now exist for the above models, it's a safe bet that those will be announced soon. As for pricing, that's a little trickier to navigate. Why is that? The retailer's listed prices are kind of all over the map.
For example, the Core Ultra 9 285 is listed at $845.99CAD, which is below the $862.99CAD asking price for the Core Ultra 9 285K. However, the Core Ultra 7 265F is listed at $561.99CAD, which is higher than the $559.99CAD price tag that's attached to the Core Ultra 7 265KF.
It doesn't make any sense that a non-K chip would cost more than the K-equivalent, so don't put too much stock into the price points.