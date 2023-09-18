Intel To Use Glass Substrates To Enable 10x Interconnect Density For Multi-Die Processors

The company just released materials today announcing its achievement of "electrically-functional" glass-core substrate designs after a decade of research on the topic. The company says that it has a "fully integrated glass R&D line with over $1B investment ," and that preparing for the transition has required close work with equipment and materials partners. Apparently, it has taken "over 600 inventions" to get to this point.





If it was such a difficult achievement, what does Intel have to show for it? Well, glass substrates are apparently better than organic substrates in lots of ways. They tolerate higher temperatures better, and they also offer improved dimensional stability. That means they're able to achieve extremely tight tolerances that organic substrates couldn't.







Intel also notes that the improved mechanical properties of glass enable " ultra-large form-factor packages with very high assembly yields." One of the big benefits of chiplet design is that you can create larger processors than would be practical with monolithic fabrication, but this was offset by the additional complexity of assembling giant processor packages. With Intel's new advance, that concern may be a thing of the past.





A finished package using a glass substrate.