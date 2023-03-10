NVIDIA May Utilize New Intel Fabs, But CEO Huang Didn't Say That Specifically

That might be the source of some confusion around the web, as there have been a couple of reports now that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang confirmed to the news media that his company will be taking advantage of Intel's new bleeding-edge Arizona plant for its own chip construction. Huang has said in the past that NVIDIA is open to working with Intel, and he's also stated that NVIDIA will use whatever resources it has available without bias.





The entrance to Intel's private drive at its Chandler, AZ campus. Image: Google





That part of the interview, more generally, is talking about how NVIDIA is completely reliant on external fabrication services to make its processors, which is true—NVIDIA has always been a fabless company. CNBC over-emphasizes TSMC a bit; recall that all of NVIDIA's Ampere GPUs are manufactured by Samsung, instead. Still, no one can deny the importance of TSMC to the microprocessor market, and that's probably why international tensions between China, Taiwan, and the US have everyone so concerned.





Ongoing construction at TSMC's Fab 21 outside Phoenix, AZ. Image: CNBC



