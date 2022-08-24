CATEGORIES
Intel Gaming Truck Is Hauling Arc To PAX West And Here's A Sneak Peek

by Tim SweezyWednesday, August 24, 2022, 12:05 PM EDT
arc gaming rig tuanies
Intel is gearing up to hype its Arc Alchemist GPUs by giving gamers a hands on experience via the Intel Arc Gaming Truck. The decked out rig will be making its first appearance September 2-5, 2022, at PAX West in Seattle, WA.

The Intel Arc Gaming Truck was announced in early July, and was said to be housing 30 Alchemist gaming stations for gamers to experience the upcoming Arc GPU first hand. The plan, according to Intel, is to take the rig around North America to different gaming events throughout the rest of the year, and beyond. Until now, we have only been privy to rendered photos of the interior. But now, Intel Arc Evangelist Tuan Huynh has shared photos on his Twitter feed of the finished product.

arc rig interior 2
Huynh, better known as @tuanies on social media, confirmed with HotHardware that the Arc truck will in fact house 30 gaming stations powered by A770 LE GPUs housed inside Dragon Canyon NUCs. This is the same GPU that top 100 winners of Intel's Scavenger Hunt will be receiving, and the first time the public will have the chance to use the A770 GPU. Gamers will be utilizing AOC Agon 1080p gaming monitors, along with SteelSeries peripherals, all the while sitting comfortably in a Backforce gaming chair.

arc rig interior 3
Intel seems to be attempting to cover all its bases, as the Arc truck is outfitted with its own generator. So, even if the power goes out for the rest of those at an event, they can venture over to Intel's truck and continue gaming. It will also have a cellular internet connection available, but will probably only be used to update games due to ping, just in case a wired line is unavailable. Hot outside? No worries, the Arc gaming truck will provide you with an air-conditioned environment.

arc rig interior 1
PAX West is the first stop on the Intel Arc Gaming Truck tour. So, if you have plans to attend the event be sure to stop by and check it out. While the complete list of events the truck will be visiting is still in the works, you can keep up with all the goings on via the Intel Insiders Community Discord. If you do check out the truck, be sure to find Tuan and tell him hi!
