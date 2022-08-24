Intel Gaming Truck Is Hauling Arc To PAX West And Here's A Sneak Peek
The Intel Arc Gaming Truck was announced in early July, and was said to be housing 30 Alchemist gaming stations for gamers to experience the upcoming Arc GPU first hand. The plan, according to Intel, is to take the rig around North America to different gaming events throughout the rest of the year, and beyond. Until now, we have only been privy to rendered photos of the interior. But now, Intel Arc Evangelist Tuan Huynh has shared photos on his Twitter feed of the finished product.
Scavenger Hunt will be receiving, and the first time the public will have the chance to use the A770 GPU. Gamers will be utilizing AOC Agon 1080p gaming monitors, along with SteelSeries peripherals, all the while sitting comfortably in a Backforce gaming chair.
Intel Arc Gaming Truck tour. So, if you have plans to attend the event be sure to stop by and check it out. While the complete list of events the truck will be visiting is still in the works, you can keep up with all the goings on via the Intel Insiders Community Discord. If you do check out the truck, be sure to find Tuan and tell him hi!