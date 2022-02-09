CATEGORIES
home News
by Zak KillianWednesday, February 09, 2022, 12:47 PM EDT

Intel Discloses 16 BIOS Firmware Vulnerabilities, What You Need To Know

intel news hero generic
When folks talk about major security flaws like the Log4shell exploit in Log4j, or the Eternal Silence UPnP exploit, everyone tends to panic until they're resolved. That's because those bugs are remotely exploitable, meaning that they can be used to attack a system over the internet without placing the attacker in danger, whether that of arrested or even simply being discovered. If you're on the internet, you could be vulnerable.

Intel just revealed a list of 16 new vulnerabilities in the firmware for its processors, and while most of these are quite severe (with the worst being rated at 8.2 severity), you probably won't see folks panicking and working overnight to get these problems patched. The reason is because all of these vulnerabilities require physical access to the target machine. That means you have to be physically near the system you want to attack.

Does that make these flaws harmless? Not at all. Even ignoring the remote possibility of some Metal Gear Solid-style infiltration into a data center, many firms have, for example, business laptops with company secrets on them. An attacker could use one of these flaws to gain administrative access to the machine without the proper credentials, laying bare the contents of the system for bad actors to misuse.

There's surprisingly little information available about the specific nature of the flaws, but based on the CVEs we know that these bugs aren't related to the slew of security faults found in the InsydeH2O UEFI firmware earlier this month that affects millions of devices. These flaws also aren't part of Intel's 2021 Product Security Report, naturally.

The list of affected products includes Intel Core-family processors from the 6th- through 12th-generation as well as associated products using the same architectures, like the Core X-series and quite a few Xeon chips. Curiously, the Denverton Atom series (C3xxx family) is also afflicted with these flaws.

None of the 16 security holes are patched yet, but Intel says it has firmware updates on the way to address all of these problems. Given the privileged credentials and physical access required, most users probably shouldn't be too concerned. We might recommend keeping a tight leash on any Intel-based company laptops just in case, though.
Tags:  Firmware, Intel, security, BIOS, (NASDAQ:INTC)
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment