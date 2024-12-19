Intel Details Non-Ultra Core 200H Mobile CPU Models And Specs Ahead Of CES





Intel has gone and quietly unveiled several Core 200H series processors for laptops, which we were not expecting to officially surface until the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next month. Perhaps in an effort to get ahead of the leaks, the newest non-Ultra models are here now, and they arrive without any fanfare—there's no press release or blog post trumpeting the latest additions to Intel's ever-growing stack of CPU models.





Whether that changes in the weeks ahead and/or at CES remains to be seen. It depends on how heavily Intel wants to promote what can be viewed as confusing additions. How so? Despite carrying the Core 200H and Series 2 monikers, these are not based on Lunar Lake , Arrow Lake (for which Intel recently provided a status update for performance fixes on the desktop), or even Meteor Lake . Instead, these are refreshes of Intel's older (though not really old) Raptor Lake architecture.





A key differentiator is that these chips all feature Hyper Threading support (as does Meteor Lake), if that's something that matters to you. Intel has shifted away from Hyper Threading, which is its version of simultaneous multi-threading (SMT), with its Arrow Lake desktop processors and hasn't looked back. Except for these new chips based on an older architecture, that is.













There are five new non-Ultra Core Processor Series 2 models in total, including the Core 5 210H, Core 5 220H, Core 7 240H, Core 7 250H, and Core 9 270H. The other comparison chart goes into far more detail, but for space constraints, we've reposted the more modest of the two above, which gives a quick high-level overview of what's at play.





All of the new additions are based on the Intel 7 node, which is actually Intel's 10-nanometer process technology. These are hybrid chips that pair Performance cores (P-cores) based on Raptor Cove with Efficient cores (E-cores) based on Gracemont.





They mostly scale as you might expect, save for the Core 7 240H, which has fewer cores than the lower-SKU Core 5 220H. The Core 7 240H is a 10-core chip (6P + 4E) while the Core 7 220H is a 12-core chip (4P + 8E). Intel justifies the higher naming scheme of the Core 7 270H through a combination of it having more P-cores, higher E-core clock speeds (but lower P-core clock speeds), and more cach at 24MB versus 18MB. The integrated graphics is also slightly faster at 1.55GHz versus 1.5GHz.





Confused? Here's a handy mobile CPU cheat sheet that may or may not remain relevant as new models continue to emerge...

Core Ultra 200V: Lunar Lake

Core Ultra 200HX: Arrow Lake

Core Ultra 200H: Arrow Lake

Core Ultra 200U: Meteor Lake

Core 200H: Raptor Lake

Core 200U: Raptor Lake

What this all means is you'll need to pay close attention when purchasing a laptop, to know exactly what you're buying. That's especially true if you're wanting a processor with an onboard NPU for AI workloads, a feature that's not present on Raptor Lake. Same goes for Arc-based graphics.

