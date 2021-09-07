Intel Debuts NUC X15 Tiger Lake-H Reference Gaming And NUC P14E Modular Laptops





We're very familiar with Intel's NUC family of small-form-factor (SFF) desktop PCs, but the company is also expanding the NUC brand into the laptop realm ( i.e., the NUC M15 ). That is readily apparent with the debut of two new mobile platforms this week, with the most powerful being the NUC X15.

The NUC X15 is Intel's reference 15.6-inch reference gaming laptop platform with 11th generation Tiger Lake-H processors and discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs. The base configuration comes with a Core i5-11400H processor and a GeForce RTX 3060, while higher-end configurations ups the ante with a Core i7-11800H and GeForce RTX 3070.

NUC X15

The base Core i5-11400H systems are only available with a 144Hz FHD display, while the Core i7-11800H is available with two display options: 165Hz QHD or 240Hz FHD. Up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory is supported, and two PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD slots are included. You'll also find support for Intel Optane, Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 2.5 GbE, HDMI 2.1 port, and an SDXC slot. And given that this is a gaming notebook, you'll find a mechanical keyboard with per-key RGB lighting.

NUC N14E

If that wasn't enough, Intel is also debuting the NUC P14E, which is billed as a modular laptop featuring a 13.9-inch display. The laptop accepts a NUC 11 Compute Element, which is available with processors ranging from the Celeron 6305 to the Core i7-1185G7. Celeron and Core i3 SKUs come with UHD graphics, while Core i5 and Core i7 SKUs feature Iris Xe. In addition, the NUC 11 Compute Elements are available with up to 16GB of RAM, and there's support for PCIe 4.0 SSDs, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. However, it will be interesting to see if future NUC Compute Elements will be available for the NUC P14E that would upgrade the system to 12th generation Alder Lake CPUs.

NUC 11 Compute Unit

With that said, the actual laptop chassis is constructed of CNC anodized aluminum, while the 13.9-inch display rocks a 3,000x2,000 resolution with a 400-nit brightness rating. A 77 WHr battery is included, while you'll find external ports for USB 3.2 Type-A, Thunderbolt 4, and GbE. Also onboard are an HD IR camera with Windows Hello support and a fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.

There is no word on when the NUC X15 or NUC P14E will be available for purchase. Likewise, there's no information on pricing, but we'll be sure to update this article once that data comes across the news desk.