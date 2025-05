Intel CPUs Face Renewed Data Leak Threat As Spectre Mitigations Fall Short

Intel is once again in the crosshairs of a fresh speculative execution exploit, this time dubbed "Branch Privilege Injection." The new vulnerability, revealed by researchers at ETH Zurich's COMSEC group, is capable of extracting sensitive kernel memory using techniques that bypass existing Spectre-class mitigations. If this sounds familiar, it should. Speculative execution side-channel attacks are proving to be the silicon cockroaches of modern computing -- no matter how many you squash, more seem to scurry out

"Intel has developed a microcode update for affected processors and provided us with one to evaluate on Alder Lake. We were able to verify that the microcode update stops our primitives that we use in the paper to detect the vulnerabilities. Our performance evaluation shows up to 2.7% overhead for the microcode mitigation on Alder Lake. We have also evaluated several potential alternative mitigation strategies in software with overheads between 1.6% (Coffee Lake Refresh) and 8.3% (Rocket lake)."

— ETH Zurich COMSEC

This new "Spectre-BTI" vulnerability impacts Intel CPUs from the 9th-gen Coffee Lake Refresh onward, meaning almost all Intel systems still in use today are potentially affected. Given the nature of the attack, it's especially concerning for cloud environments and containerized deployments where tenant isolation is critical.





The exploit works by injecting malicious patterns into the CPU's branch prediction unit , coercing it to speculatively execute privileged code paths. These speculative detours leave faint footprints in the cache, which attackers can then analyze to infer protected data. The kicker? This works even if you're just a low-privileged user -- no root required.The developers responsibly disclosed the threat to Intel, and as usual, Intel has responded with microcode updates. The bad part is that they have a performance hit associated, but thankfully, the worst-case slowdowns aren't as serious as previous speculative horror stories . According to the ETH Zurich team:COMSEC discovered the exploit through rigorous academic research, and it hasn't been observed in the wild yet. Given the public disclosure and the detailed methodology laid out in the researchers' paper, however, patching sooner rather than later is highly advised. The era of speculative execution ain't over, folks—it's just branching in new directions. If you're keen to learn more about this exploit, COMSEC will be presenting on the topic at USENIX Security 2025 in August.