CATEGORIES
home News

Intel CPUs Face Renewed Data Leak Threat As Spectre Mitigations Fall Short

by Zak KillianWednesday, May 14, 2025, 02:45 PM EDT
hero intel speculative execution
Intel is once again in the crosshairs of a fresh speculative execution exploit, this time dubbed "Branch Privilege Injection." The new vulnerability, revealed by researchers at ETH Zurich's COMSEC group, is capable of extracting sensitive kernel memory using techniques that bypass existing Spectre-class mitigations. If this sounds familiar, it should. Speculative execution side-channel attacks are proving to be the silicon cockroaches of modern computing -- no matter how many you squash, more seem to scurry out.

The exploit works by injecting malicious patterns into the CPU's branch prediction unit, coercing it to speculatively execute privileged code paths. These speculative detours leave faint footprints in the cache, which attackers can then analyze to infer protected data. The kicker? This works even if you're just a low-privileged user -- no root required.

The developers responsibly disclosed the threat to Intel, and as usual, Intel has responded with microcode updates. The bad part is that they have a performance hit associated, but thankfully, the worst-case slowdowns aren't as serious as previous speculative horror stories. According to the ETH Zurich team:

"Intel has developed a microcode update for affected processors and provided us with one to evaluate on Alder Lake. We were able to verify that the microcode update stops our primitives that we use in the paper to detect the vulnerabilities. Our performance evaluation shows up to 2.7% overhead for the microcode mitigation on Alder Lake. We have also evaluated several potential alternative mitigation strategies in software with overheads between 1.6% (Coffee Lake Refresh) and 8.3% (Rocket lake)."
— ETH Zurich COMSEC
This new "Spectre-BTI" vulnerability impacts Intel CPUs from the 9th-gen Coffee Lake Refresh onward, meaning almost all Intel systems still in use today are potentially affected. Given the nature of the attack, it's especially concerning for cloud environments and containerized deployments where tenant isolation is critical.


COMSEC discovered the exploit through rigorous academic research, and it hasn't been observed in the wild yet. Given the public disclosure and the detailed methodology laid out in the researchers' paper, however, patching sooner rather than later is highly advised. The era of speculative execution ain't over, folks—it's just branching in new directions. If you're keen to learn more about this exploit, COMSEC will be presenting on the topic at USENIX Security 2025 in August.
Tags:  Intel, security, spectre, cybersecurity, (NASDAQ:INTC)
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment