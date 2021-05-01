New Spectre Chip Security Vulnerability Found That Leaves Billions Of PCs Still Defenseless





Back in 2018, a processor security vulnerability called Spectre appeared , affecting all modern CPU architectures from Intel, AMD, and even ARM in the last 20 years. Since then, major players and semiconductor OEMs have worked hard to patch out the vulnerabilities in a cybersecurity whack-a-mole game, in some cases leading to performance loss and other issues. Today, unfortunately, University of Virginia Researchers have now found a way to effectively circumvent all of the original Spectre mitigations useless, affectively resurrecting the ghostly security flaw that will now again haunt billions of PCs globally..

















UVA Researcher Ashish Venkat



Whatever the accepted solution is, it likely will not be pretty nor easy, such as what we saw with the original Spectre vulnerability. Hopefully, academia, government, and corporate organizations can quickly work together to fix the problem at hand. Either way, stay tuned to HotHardware for updates on this developing situation.





(Ashish Venkat Image Courtesy Of UVA)

