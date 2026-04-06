Intel Core Ultra 7 251HX Debuts With 18 CPU Cores And Cut-Down 3-Core Xe GPU





Intel's Core Ultra 271HX mobile processor based on A rrow Lake-HX is now official, with Intel confirming the chip's existence after it was spotted in gaming laptop listings last month. That also means we have confirmation on the newest Arrow Lake-HX part's specifications, which slots between the Core Ultra 5 245HX with 14 cores (6P + 8E) and Core Ultra 7 255HX with 20 cores (8P + 12E).





The newly listed product page for the Core Ultra 7 251HX reveals it has 18 cores comprised of 6 performance cores clocked at 2.9GHz to 5.1GHz, and 12 efficient cores clocked at 2.5GHz to 4.5GHz. It also wields 30MB of L2 cache and 30MB of L3 cache for 60MB of total cache, an onboard NPU capable of up to 13 TOPS, and base 55W TDP (45W minimum assured power and 150W maximum turbo power).







Intel's new Core Ultra 7 251HX slots between the Core Ultra 5 245HX and Core Ultra 7 255HX





Looking at those specs, the maximum turbo frequency is identical to the Core Ultra 7 245HX and 100MHz slower than the Core Ultra 7 255HX. All three chips sport the same base and maximum TDP ratings.





Also notable is the integrated graphics implementation. Intel's listing reveals that the Core Ultra 7 251HX features three Xe graphics cores clocked at 300MHz to 1.8GHz. It's basically a cut-down variant of the iGPU in the Core Ultra 7 255HX, which sports four Xe3 cores clocked at 300MHz to 1.85GHz, and the same configuration found in the Core Ultra 7 245HX.



