Overclocked Intel Core i9-13900K CPU Taps Gigabyte To Set A Benchmark World Record

by Paul LillyWednesday, October 26, 2022, 09:59 AM EDT
Gigabyte is grinning from ear-to-ear after its Z790 Aorus Tachyon motherboard played a role in setting a benchmark record. There are plenty of accolades to go around, however, and the real crown jewel is Intel's flagship Core i9-13900K processor. Based on Raptor Lake, the 13th Gen chip has been busy setting record-high Cinebench R23 multi-core scores.

The caveat here is that we're strictly talking about scores within the 24-core category. Intel's Core i9-13900K is a 24-core/32-thread CPU with 8 performance cores (P-cores) clocked at 3GHz to 5.8GHz, and 16 efficient cores (E-cores) clocked at 2.2GHz to 4.3GHz.

Screenshot showing Cinebench and system vitals for an overclocked Core i9-13900K processor.
Source: Hicookie via HWBOT

Renowned overclocker Hicookie took a sample chip, doused it in liquid nitrogen (LN2) to keep the temps nice and chilly, and cranked the clock speed to a touch over 7.58GHz (7,584.23MHz, to be exact). He then ran Cinebench R23's multi-core benchmark and scored 56,783 points.

In a press release celebrating the achievement, Gigabyte points out that this was an all-core overclock, along with an impressive memory overclock to DDR5-8300.

"Instead of high-frequency on single core but fail to all benchmarks, Z790 Aorus Tachyon showcases the unbridled performance with [an] all-core O.C," Gigabyte says.

Hicookie's score is a far cry from the highest of all time, which is 116,142 points achieved by TSAIK with a Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX processors. However, it's certainly impressive for a 24-core chip. Within its weight class, the Core i9-13900K dominates the Cinebench R23 multi-core scene, claiming all top 10 spots.

Bar graph showing Cinebench benchmark scores
It's also a huge leap over stock performance. Shown above is our own collection of scores, with the graph plucked from our Core i9-13900K review. At stock settings (and without exotic cooling), we scored 38,070 in the multi-core test. Hicookie's record score is over 49 percent higher.

Interestingly enough, the top 10 benchmark scores are all by different overclockers. So why Hicookie holds the world record for a 24-core CPU, there are plenty of other overclockers that are gunning for the top spot. For now, however, Gigabyte and Hicookie hold bragging rights.
Tags:  Intel, Gigabyte, Overclocking, core i9-13900k, aorus z790 tachyon
