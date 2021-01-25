CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillMonday, January 25, 2021, 04:27 PM EDT

Intel Core i9-11900K, Core i7-11700K Rocket Lake-S CPUs Dominate In Single-Threaded Benchmark Leak

Intel Core Rocket Lake S
Late last week, we brought you some scintillating performance numbers for Intel's upcoming Core i9-11900K Rocket Lake-S processor, which is rocking what should be the company's last hurrah for the 14nm process node on the desktop. Besides a shift to Cypress Cove CPU cores which bring a big IPC uplift, Rocket Lake-S processors also support PCIe 4.0 (which AMD first introduced with its Ryzen 3000 processors in 2019).

While last week's benchmark showed the Core i9-11900K strutting its stuff in Geekbench 5.0, these latest performance figures are from PassMark. Not surprisingly, the single-threaded benchmarks are quite impressive, even beating the mighty AMD Ryzen 9 5900X. If you recall, AMD touted IPC gains of its own – approaching 20 percent -- moving from Ryzen 3000 (Zen 2) to Ryzen 5000 (Zen 3), and Intel says that Rocket Lake-S is good for a 19 percent IPC lift over Comet Lake-S.

intel rocket lake s

Here's how things shakeout with the alleged PassMark scores:

Core 7 11900K Single Thread Score
Credit: PassMark
  • Intel Core i9-11900K - 3764
  • Intel Core i7-11700K - 3548
  • AMD Ryzen 7 5800X - 3511
  • AMD Ryzen 9 5900X - 3500
  • AMD Ryzen 9 5950X - 3493
  • AMD Ryzen 5 5600X - 3386
  • Intel Core i9-10900K - 3173
  • Intel Core i7-10700K - 3083

Even the Core i7-11700K is putting up an impressive showing here with a score of 3548. The Core i9-11900K is an 8-core/16-thread processor with a base clock of 3.5GHz and a turbo clock of 5.3GHz. The Core i7-11700K, on the other hand, is an 8-core/16-thread processor with a 3.4GHz base clock and a single-core turbo clock of 5GHz.

11900K specs

Even with all of AMD's architectural improvements which addressed Zen 2's inherent single-threaded deficiencies compared to Intel's Core processors, it looks as though Intel is about to retake the crown -- at least with respect to single-threaded applications. That means that Intel will be able to crow loudly about its performance advantages in games, which has always been a strong point.

AMD will still have the upper hand in multi-threaded benchmarks, which has always been the case with its Zen architecture. This will be further magnified since Intel's Comet Lake-S processors topped out in 10-core/20-thread configurations, while the Rocket Lake-S flagship tops out with "just" an 8-core/16-thread configuration. AMD, in comparison, has both the 12-core/24-thread Ryzen 9 3900X and the 16-core/32-thread Ryzen 9 3950X to dominate in multi-threaded applications.

Tags:  Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), rocket lake, rocket lake-s, core i9-11900k, passmark

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms