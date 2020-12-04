Intel Core i9-11900K 11th Gen Rocket Lake-S CPU Breaks Cover In AOTS Benchmark Leak





It would appear Intel is right on track to launch Rocket Lake-S as scheduled next year. How so? We are seeing an uptick in leaks purporting to come from 11th Gen Core hardware. The newest one is a pair of benchmark entries at the Ashes of the Singularity database, showcasing an unannounced Core i9-11900K processor.





Rocket Lake-S represents the last major run for Intel's 14-nanometer node on the desktop. Intel has stated it will deliver a double-digit IPC gain (compared to Comet Lake, presumably), while delivering features like PCI Express 4.0 support (up to 20 lanes), integrated USB 3.2 Gen2x2 (20Gbps) support, enhanced overclocking capabilities, and a few other bells and whistles.





Yesterday we wrote about a benchmark entry at Geekbench , showing a Rocket Lake-S chip installed in an upcoming HP Omen desktop. It's possible the same system has now found its way to the AOTS database, though the lower base clock (3.4GHz) on that leak suggests it is probably a different SKU. Either way, here's a look...









According to the benchmark listing, the Core i9-11900K is an 8-core/16-thread processor clocked at 3.5GHz (there is no mention of the turbo clock). Bearing in mind that this is undoubtedly an engineering sample, final clocks (and subsequent performance) could be very different. What will not be different, however, is the core and thread arrangement—Intel has already stated that Rocket Lake-S will scale to 8 cores and 16 threads, rather than 10 cores and 20 threads like Comet Lake-S.





It posted an average CPU framerate of 64.7 fps at the Crazy 1080p preset, and 62.7 fps at 1440p. How does that compare to other CPUs? Well, Ashes of the Singularity is not the most reliable benchmark in the world, so we don't want to draw any conclusions. That said, if you sift through the benchmark entries, the score is generally lower than chips like the Core i7-9700K (I didn't see any entries for the Core i7-10700K).





As another point of reference, Twitter user Magic shared a screenshot of their Ryzen 9 5950X (16 cores, 32 threads), scoring 71.9 fps at the Crazy 1080p preset, which is around 11 percent faster. Make of that what you will.





Rocket Lake-S is rumored for a March 2021 release, so we have a few months still to wait before we get a concrete idea of how it compares to Zen 3.

