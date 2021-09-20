Intel Confirms AIB Partners Are Building Custom Arc Alchemist Graphics Cards

In a wide ranging interview with a Japanese news outlet, Intel graphics boss Raja Koduri shared some insight into the development of Alchemist , the company's upcoming discrete GPU, and what it has planned. One of the more notable tidbits from the interview was in relation to Intel's add-in board (AIB) partners, and whether or not they will be releasing custom models.





Unless plans change between now and then, the answer is yes, Intel's hardware partners will offer up custom models rather than just sticking with Intel's reference design. This is the same approach AMD and NVIDIA take with their graphics cards—they each launch their own models (NVIDIA calls them Founders Edition), while AIB partners can decide whether to stick with reference designs, or offer up custom-cooled and overclocked variants. Or both.





"Partners and I think there will be a differentiation of ODM [original design manufacturer], and that will lead to the ultimate customer interest," Koduri replied when asked if Intel plans to release its own product model similar to NVIDIA's Founder Edition strategy.





Koduri also noted that Intel Arc as a whole is able to support professional graphics cards, similar to AMD's Radeon Pro and NVIDIA's Quadro product lines. However, he did not say whether Alchemist specifically will find its way to any professional SKUs.

Intel Turns To TSMC For Its Alchemist GPUs

Another interesting comment from the interview was in regards to Intel tapping TSMC to manufacture its Alchemist GPUs on its 6-nanometer node, rather than making the silicon in-house. What it boils down to is capacity.





"It was necessary to first determine the manufacturing capacity of the process that can be assumed at the start of design, and (Intel's) advanced process did not have sufficient capacity yet," Koduri explained.





Intel could have decided to use its own '7' node (previously known as 10nm Enhanced SuperFin), but with Alder Lake on the horizon, Intel ultimately decided it was better to keep them separate rather than risk constraining both product lines. Operating frequency and the cost-to-performance ratio both played a role in its decision as well.





Looking ahead, it sounds like Intel has not yet decided whether to task TSMC with making its future GPUs, such as Battlemage, or to produce them in-house. Both are options right now, to be decided at a later date, and could depend on how the Alchemist launch goes.





