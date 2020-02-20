Intel Comet Lake-S 'KF' Desktop CPUs Rock Up To 10 Cores, Lack integrated Graphics





Intel's 10th generation Core processors based on its Comet Lake-S architecture are headed to desktops in the very near future, though are not quite here yet. While we wait, the leaks keep on coming. The latest leak highlights three "KF" variants with up to 10 physical cores and 20 threads, and without integrated graphics in tow.





The information comes by way of a supposed Intel slide. In addition to the three KF models, it also shows three "K" variants. For anyone who is not familiar with Intel's designations, a K processor means it sports an unlocked multiplier (which makes overclocking a lot easier) and an F processors does not feature an iGPU.





Here's a look at the low-resolution slide...







Source: Informatica Cero







According to the slide, Intel is prepping three KF models, those being the Core i9-10900KF, Core i7-10700KF, and Core i5-10600KF. It's entirely possible these parts failed Intel's integrated graphics testing, but rather than toss the silicon into a trash bin (or whatever Intel does with such things), labeling them as KF allows the company to salvage the chips. Likewise, Intel could simply be looking to flesh out its Comet Lake lineup on the desktop.





Either way, outside of integrated graphics being there or not being there, the specifications for the KF and K models are the same across the board. Here's a look...