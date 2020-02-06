Intel Core i9-10900K 10-Core CPU Beats AMD 12-Core Ryzen 3900X In Benchmark Leak, But At What Cost?

Hitting those speeds will presumably require a lot of power. In this case, it is rated as a 125W TDP slice of silicon. However, there have been rumors of the Core i9-10900K potentially drawing north of 300W from the PSU when running full bore on all of its cores.



Power consumption aside, prominent leakers APISAK and _rogame posted some 3DMark benchmark results. Here's how APISAK's numbers break down...

Core i9-10900K Fire Strike Physics: 28,462

28,462 Ryzen 9 3900X Fire Strike Physics: 27,137

27,137 Core i9-10900K Time Spy CPU: 13,142

13,142 Ryzen 9 3900X Time Spy CPU: 12,624

In the Fire Strike benchmark, the Core i9-10900K with DDR4-2666 RAM is around 4.8 percent faster, and around 4 percent faster in the Time Spy benchmark. Meanwhile, the screen grab by _rogame shows the Intel chip beating AMD's silicon when the latter is configured with DDR4-3200 RAM, and losing in a separate benchmark run when it's configured with DDR4-3800 RAM (generally speaking, Ryzen benefits more from faster memory than Intel's chips do).







AMD's Ryzen 9 3900X is a 12-core/24-thread CPU with a 3.8GHz base clock and 4.6GHz max boost clock, with 64MB of L3 cache and 6MB of L2 cache. It has a 105W TDP.





In short, Intel's 10-core Comet Lake-S part is shown edging out AMD's 12-core Zen 2 CPU in certain situations, and losing in others. Higher boost frequencies are undoubtedly playing a role, and to get there, Intel's chip may have to draw significantly more power than AMD's processors. So there is the potential cost for a slight edge in gaming performance (as it relates to 3DMark).



