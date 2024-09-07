CATEGORIES
Intel Arrow Lake-S Core Ultra 200K Desktop Chips Leak In UK Retailer Listing

by Zak KillianSaturday, September 07, 2024, 04:30 PM EDT
After the somewhat-underwhelming launch of AMD's Ryzen 9000 processors, some enthusiasts are looking to Intel to drag us out of the hardware enthusiast doldrums. The company's upcoming Arrow Lake processors are a departure from standard practice in a number of ways, including the use of all-new CPU cores as well as being Intel's first tile-based desktop CPUs.

Does that mean that they'll be good? Well, we don't know yet. However, we do know that a big part of "good" for a retail product comes down to the pricing, and that part we have an inkling about thanks to UK-based retailer LambdaTek, which has listed seven models of Core Ultra 200K CPUs in box and tray form along with pricing.

The pricing of the parts is almost assuredly not final, but they do look to be plausible ballpark figures. The top-end Core Ultra 9 285K comes in at £471.83, or about $619. That's a bit over the Core i9-14900K's launch MSRP of $589, but we might argue that's expected due to the increased complexity of manufacturing these chips.

The Core Ultra 5 245K, which we expect will be a value darling for gamers, looks to be coming in at $329 based on the preliminary price of £250.86. That's $10 more than the Core i5-14600K at launch, which is, once again, exactly where we'd expect it to be. This chip will pack in six Lion Cove P-cores and two clusters of Skymont E-cores, which should translate to high single- and multi-threaded performance, if Intel's Lunar Lake numbers are anything to go by.

Actually, Arrow Lake should perform even better than Lunar Lake, and not just in multi-core, either. Besides the higher clock rates afforded by desktop power limits, Arrow Lake has a more traditional ring bus layout compared to the radically different power-efficiency-focused design of Lunar Lake. No word on if it comes with those parts' Memory-Side Cache, though.

Thanks to Charlie (@ghost_motley on Xwitter) for spotting these listings.
