Intel Arrow Lake Desktop CPU Pricing Leaked In Early Retail Listings









Previous leaks show 14 different SKUs with the Core Ultra 9 285K being in the top spot. The 285K is said to come with 8 performance and 16 efficiency cores, similar to the current-generation Core i9-14900K. However, it is looking likely that the 245K is going to be the go-to for gamers. The Core Ultra 5 245K will come with 6 P-cores with a base clock of 4.2GHz and a peak boost of 5.0GHz. It will also feature 8 efficient cores running at 3.6GHz base and pushing 4.6GHz under boost, hitting that price-to-performance ratio sweet spot for gamers.













The purported pricing looks to be right on point at this time. The UK-based retailer LambdaTek listed the Core Ultra 9 285K for £471.83 and the Canadian shopRBC listed it for $852 CAD, both of which are around $630 USD with current conversion rates. Considering the Core i9-14900K's launch MSRP was $589, we aren't far off and I would imagine the USD pricing will be similar to this when Arrow Lake is officially launched.





We know quite a bit about the supposed specifications of Arrow Lake by now. It is expected to use the same combination of Lion Cove P-cores and Skymont E-cores as Lunar Lake, but with an uncore configuration focused on high performance rather than on maximum efficiency as in those premium mobile processors. It also won't have the same GPU prowess as those parts, but the NPU may be just as capable.





